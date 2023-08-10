Developments and plans in your area on public exhibition

Development is always a hot issue in the Eurobodalla Shire, but many don't know the plans for their local area.
So, with that in mind, the Bay Post will bring you all the developments currently on public exhibition with council, and a brief summary of what is being applied for.
All developments are sorted below by the date submissions on the applications close - submissions on any of the following DAs can be made on the Eurobodalla Shire Council's DA tracker.
Development applications dealing with private residences have not been included on this list unless they would create a dual occupancy, involve a block of units or apartments, or would add another storey to the house.
The list will be updated regularly.
Six-unit development in High Street, Batemans Bay
Paul Dolphin Designs have submitted an application to demolish an existing single-storey house on High Street in Batemans Bay and build two three-unit blocks.
Four of the units will contain three bedrooms and two will contain four bedrooms. All units have two-car garages with acess via the central driveway between the two complexes.
The block's size is 1141sqm while the gross floor area of the lower floor is 1090sqm.
It is estimated the overall cost for the development is $2.4 million.
Submissions regarding the development close on August 21.
36 dwellings and commercial tenancies in Graham Street, Narooma
A development application has been lodged with the council for 36 two-storey terrace-style dwellings above ground floor commercial tenancies on Graham Street in Narooma.
The development spans from 9 to 19 Graham Street and would see the demolition of existing structures at these addresses.
The $25.6 million development submitted by Kasparek Architects said the three-storey design is on a scale consistent with three-storey developments in and around Narooma.
The two- and three-bedroom two-storey dwellings all have private courtyards and balconies and nine of them are adaptable to promote flexible housing for the community.
Submissions regarding the development close on August 21.
