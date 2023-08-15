Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
25 Clearwater Terrace, Mossy Point

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 16 2023 - 8:30am
Contemporary luxury
Contemporary luxury

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 6 Car

  • 25 Clearwater Terrace, Mossy Point
  • $2,500,000 - $2,600,000
  • Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay 4472 6565
  • Contact: Aristotle Stavros 0408 612 914 & Terri Regent 0439 495 043
  • Inspect: By appointment

This superior home, with quality finishes, an open floor plan, and abundant natural light, is perfect for comfortable family living and entertaining.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

