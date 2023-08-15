Contemporary luxury

This superior home, with quality finishes, an open floor plan, and abundant natural light, is perfect for comfortable family living and entertaining.
Designed with both style and functionality in mind, the open-plan living area seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining and living spaces, creating a versatile and inviting atmosphere.
The kitchen is equipped with a butler's pantry, dual ovens and waterfall stone benchtops, making meal preparation and clean-up a breeze.
The bedrooms are generously sized and include built-in robes. The main bedroom features a breathtaking ensuite and oversized walk-in robe. The fourth bedroom/office, with its own powder room and private front door access, is ideal for those who have a home business.
The main bathroom is modern and stylish, with a spa bath perfect for relaxation.
The property includes a double garage under the main roof-line, providing storage space and secure parking for two vehicles.
The exterior is equally impressive, with extensive decking and outdoor entertaining areas perfect for enjoying the beautiful surrounds.
Enjoy the luxury of the ionized 11 metre in-ground pool and outdoor sauna.
The property also features a completely separate freestanding studio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.