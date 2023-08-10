Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Free child car seat fitting day at Narooma Library, August 13

By Staff Reporters
August 10 2023 - 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free child car seat fitting checks at Narooma Library carpark, 8am to 1pm, Sunday, August 13. Picture supplied
Free child car seat fitting checks at Narooma Library carpark, 8am to 1pm, Sunday, August 13. Picture supplied

Did you know that children with incorrectly used restraints are at a three-fold risk of injury in a car crash?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.