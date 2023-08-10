Did you know that children with incorrectly used restraints are at a three-fold risk of injury in a car crash?
Did you know that incorrect installation and use of car seats is the most widespread cause of child passenger injury?
The George Institute for Global Health is working with Transport for NSW and Eurobodalla Shire Council's road safety officer to hold a free community child car seat fitting day on Sunday, August 13, at Narooma Library carpark.
They will be there from 8am to 1pm.
A professional restraint fitter will be there to check the installation of car seats and rectify any errors in installation.
People are encouraged to bring the child/children using the child car seat(s) if they can.
The fitter will also be available to answer any questions parents and guardians may have.
Previous research from the George Institute for Global Health has found that one in two children in NSW have errors in how the restraint is being used.
One of the best ways to protect children in a crash is correctly installing and using car seats.
The event is free but people need to book a time slot.
The car seat fitting check is estimated to take 15 minutes per car seat.
If the restraint fitter identifies any errors in the way that the car seat is installed or used, they will refit the car seat correctly.
They can provide you child car seat safety information and answer any questions regarding the use of the car seat.
If there is more than one car seat to check, people can make multiple bookings.
Please book one 15-minute time slot for each child car seat.
If there are not enough consecutive time slots, please contact one of the researchers at CarSafety@georgeinstitute.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.