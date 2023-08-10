When to introduce problem-solving activities to your child

It's never too early to introduce problem solving activities to your child. Picture supplied

When can you start introducing problem-solving activities to your child? Spoiler alert: it's sooner than you might think.

Problem-solving is a critical life skill, a mental process that helps us work through and overcome challenges, big and small.

So, when we talk about problem-solving in early childhood, what do we mean?

From a child's perspective, problem-solving could be figuring out how to stack blocks without them toppling over, how to share toys with a sibling, or deciding the quickest way to chase a runaway pet!

Early childhood problem-solving helps kids engage with their environment and make sense of their world. You can help your little one to flex their problem-solving muscles with problem-solving activities for kids at home. Kids also do these types of activities when they join an early learning centre like Shichida Australia.

Problem-solving activities help kids to:

Learn faster: Problem-solving forms the basis for learning across all areas, from science and mathematics to language and social skills.

Be more resilient: Equip your child to handle setbacks and challenges early on to develop resilience that lasts a lifetime.

Become self-confident and independent: As they tackle tasks on their own, children gain confidence in their abilities and become more independent.

Think creatively: Problem-solving helps a child evaluate situations, think creatively, and make informed decisions.

Cope better with change: With solid problem-solving abilities, children can adapt better to new situations or changes in their environment.

The perfect time to start problem-solving activities? It's now!

If you want to know when to introduce your child to problem-solving activities, here's the answer - today!

It might surprise you, but your child's problem-solving journey can start in infancy. As they grow, you can guide them, nurture this skill, and make problem-solving a fun part of their everyday life.

Developmental milestones in your child's problem-solving journey

Each day brings new opportunities for young children to solve little 'problems' of their own. These following developmental milestones are typically associated with their ability to solve problems.

Infancy (0 - 12 months): Babies develop basic problem-solving skills even in the first year. At around six months, they start understanding cause and effect - that their actions have a reaction. Shaking a rattle makes a noise; if they drop a toy, it falls.

Around nine months, they begin to develop 'means-end' behaviour. This is where they perform a sequence of actions to achieve a goal. For example, moving a toy to reach another toy behind it.

Toddlers (1 - 3 years): Problem-solving abilities become more refined. Toddlers use trial and error more often to reach their goals, such as trying different ways to stack blocks until they make a tower. A key concept for problem-solving - object permanence - also develops at the toddler stage as they begin to understand that objects still exist, even when you can't see them.

Preschoolers (3 - 5 years): At this age, kids begin using more complex problem-solving strategies - planning, predicting outcomes, and realising a problem could have several solutions. They develop symbolic thinking. This is the ability to think about events or objects that aren't in their immediate environment, which helps them solve problems in a more abstract way.

School-Age Children (6 years and up): By the time they've reached school, kids can consider multiple solutions, anticipate potential outcomes, select the best strategy, and evaluate the results.

Keep in mind that these are typical milestones, but every child is unique.

19 age-appropriate problem-solving activities

Here are some examples of problem-solving activities for kids that keep their curiosity piqued and their problem-solving gears turning at different developmental stages.

For babies (6 - 12 months):

Playing with nesting cups: Babies can explore how smaller cups fit into larger ones, promoting spatial awareness and problem-solving.

Tug-of-war with a scarf: Place a scarf halfway under a lightweight object and encourage your baby to pull it out. This teaches them about cause and effect.

For toddlers (1 - 3 years):

Obstacle course: Create a simple obstacle course with pillows and furniture. This encourages your toddler to navigate around obstacles, enhancing their problem-solving skills.

Matching games: Matching games improve critical thinking, memory, and pattern recognition skills by encouraging children to find similarities and make connections.

Water play: Water play introduces problem-solving concepts like volume and size, allowing children to experiment, observe cause and effect, and find creative solutions.

Activities to encourage object permanence skills

Hide and seek with objects: For example, you could say, "Where's the ball?" and then point to where the ball is hidden.

Peek-a-boo: This classic game is a great way to introduce the concept of object permanence to toddlers. As you cover your face and then reveal it, you show your toddler that you still exist even though they can't see you.



For preschoolers (3 - 5 years):

Scavenger hunt: Create a list of items for your child to find around the house or outdoors. This improves problem-solving and observation skills.

Pattern activities: Use colourful blocks or beads and create a pattern for your child to replicate.

Themed craft projects: Give your child craft materials and a theme. This encourages creative problem-solving as they decide how to create their project.

Activities to encourage symbolic thinking:

Play with blocks: Blocks are a great way for children to learn about symbols, as they can be used to represent a variety of objects and events.

Read books with pictures: This helps children understand that pictures can represent real objects and events.

For early school age (5 - 7 years):

Coding games: There are many child-friendly coding games available that foster logical thinking and problem-solving.

Board games: Games like 'Guess Who?', 'Clue', or 'Chess' are excellent for strategic thinking.

For older kids (7 years and up):

Escape room challenges: These games require kids to solve a series of problems to 'escape'.

DIY projects: Whether building a birdhouse or creating a costume, DIY projects are great for problem-solving.

Maths puzzles: Sudoku, tangrams, or online maths games can be fun ways to sharpen problem-solving skills.

Science experiments: Simple, safe experiments you can do at home provide great problem-solving opportunities as kids form and test hypotheses.

Here are a few to try:

Homemade Lava Lamp:

Children can explore different ratios of oil and water, varying amounts of food colouring and effervescent tablets to achieve the most vibrant and long-lasting lava lamp effect, encouraging problem-solving through experimentation.

"Rubber Egg" experiment:



Place an egg in a glass or container.

Submerge the egg entirely in white vinegar.

Leave the egg in the vinegar for at least 24 hours.

Carefully remove the egg and rinse it under running water.

Observe the soft and semi-transparent egg, which can be gently bounced.

Note: The vinegar dissolves the eggshell, leaving a soft, rubbery egg behind.

How to get started: Guiding your child through problem-solving activities



Kids can take time working through problem-solving activities - they are solving a problem, after all! Be patient. Avoid jumping in and giving your child the solution. For example, if you're playing with a shape sorter, resist the urge to show your baby exactly how it works. Let them explore, manipulate the shapes, and learn through trial and error.

As your child grows older, encourage them to think about multiple possible solutions and discuss the potential outcomes of each choice.

This could involve breaking the process down into simple steps, such as:



Identifying the problem - guide your child to express the problem

Generating possible solutions - encourage them to brainstorm at least five potential solutions, embracing all ideas

Choosing a solution - examine the pros and cons of each idea, then pick and plan for one solution

Take action - try out the solution

Evaluating the solution - reflect on its effectiveness

Guide them to evaluate the options and choose the one they think is best. The goal isn't always to get the 'right' answer but to think critically and independently.



Tips for making problem-solving activities part of the daily routine



Problem-solving doesn't need to be a specific individual activity. You can find ways to include the chance to problem-solve during your child's daily routine. Here's how:



Make the most of playtime: Whether it's building with blocks, pretending to run a shop, or solving a puzzle, playtime offers endless opportunities for problem-solving.



Daily chores: Turn routine tasks into problem-solving opportunities. For example, ask your child to figure out how to set the dinner table or sort laundry by colour.



Ask 'What if' questions: Pose hypothetical situations that prompt your child to think creatively and solve problems. For example, "What could we do if we ran out of milk for breakfast cereal?"



Use books and stories: Many children's books involve characters who need to solve a problem. Discuss these situations and ask your child - "what would you do?"



Stay patient and positive: Learning to problem-solve is a process that involves making mistakes and learning from them. Keep a positive attitude, praise your child's efforts, and celebrate their problem-solving successes.



Key takeaway

