Help needed for a prickly project

So it is that times of year again - time to prepare my roses to shine in my garden this Spring.
With a statement like that you could be fooled into thinking that I might know a thing or two about growing roses.
The truth is that I really don't.
My mother, who's roses always look impressive, has taught me to prune above the node, feed frequently and do a major prune in late July or early August in preparation for the season ahead.
She has also told me that a "hard prune" is fine.
I do all of the above and as Spring arrives, I almost feel confident that I am on track for an impressive showcase.
But then comes the endless cycle of battling aphids and black spot.
I try to use natural options to tackle both, but the soapy water I use to spray on the aphids inevitably leads to black spot.
Then when I remove any leaves showing this dreaded fungus I set myself on a path to bare branches. The pretty flowers that continue to blossom are far less impressive when they appear on the end of what is ultimately a leafless stick.
Still, with blind hope, I cut back those branches - just above a node - once the flower dies off.
I convince myself that this time I will beat the aphid and black spot cycle - but, alas, I am always disappointed.
Meanwhile, I live with rose envy of all those who have gardens filled with healthy plants in an impressive array of floral colour.
I ask you - what is your secret?
Keen for solutions to this prickly problem,
Jackie Meyers, editor
