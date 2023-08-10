Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Help needed for a prickly project

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Help needed for a prickly project
Help needed for a prickly project

So it is that times of year again - time to prepare my roses to shine in my garden this Spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.