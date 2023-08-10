Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Heritage Museum celebrates solar completion

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:23pm
Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips MP with Eurobodalla Deputy Mayor Alison Worthington, president of the Batemans Bay Historical Society Ewan Morrison, SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell and Micro Energy Systems Australia technician Lisa Cornthwaite. Picture supplied.
The Brightening Batemans Bay Heritage Museum's Future Stage 1 project has been completed.

