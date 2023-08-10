The Eurobodalla Shire Council continue to collect hard waste from kerbsides across the region.
The annual collection began on July 17 in the shire's southern suburbs. The council have completed collections in Narooma, Dalmeny, Tuross and Narooma and are yet to reach suburbs surrounding Batemans Bay.
People can dispose of unwanted fridges, microwaves, carpet, garden tools and furniture during the hard waste collection.
Check out our guide for when you should have your hard waste on the kerbside:
Waste services manager Nathan Ladmore said the maximum collection limit per household was two cubic metres.
There are three separate collection trucks: one collects metal for recycling, one for appliances that need to be degassed before recycling and one for all other materials.
READ MORE:
To keep neighbourhoods safe and tidy, Mr Ladmore recommended putting waste on the kerb just before the area's collection date.
Waste that cannot be collected by the council includes:
These can instead be taken to the council's waste management facilities. Chemicals and materials like paint, petrol and oil can be dropped off for free or taken to the council's Household Chemical Cleanout collections later this year.
To learn more about the annual hard waste collection, visit esc.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.