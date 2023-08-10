Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Report finds inflated expenses, decreased patronage led to Bay Pavilions' $1.2 million financial loss

By Megan McClelland
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 11:30am
A review has found the Bay Pavilions Arts and Aquatic Centre has been operating at a loss more than double what was forecast. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
An external financial review of the Bay Pavilions Arts and Aquatic Centre has found it has been operating at a loss more than double what was forecast and may face further financial loss over the next decade.

