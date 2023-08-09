How homeowners are preparing their homes for a scorching summer

Is your home prepared for a scorching summer? Picture Shutterstock

The warm embrace of the Australian summer can be both beautiful and intense. With soaring temperatures and the looming threat of bushfires each year, homeowners must prepare their best asset for the worst case scenario. With careful planning and some smart investments, you can transform your home into a more comfortable, stylish and safe sanctuary for the scorching summer months.

Enhance your outdoor spaces

If you want to make the most of balmy days, you have to work from the outside in. Before shutting yourself away in the air conditioned confines of your living room, start maximising your outdoor living areas.

Protect yourself from harmful UV rays with stylish outdoor blinds and spend your summer outdoors, entertaining and enjoying the fresh air. Outdoor blinds provide an effective shield against sun, wind, and rain, enabling you to use your outdoor spaces all year round. They also offer some protection from insects, which tend to redouble their irritating efforts each summer.

Outdoor blinds are available in a varied range of colours and transparency levels which means you can choose the style that best compliments your home while also providing the level of privacy you desire.

Enjoy the outdoors and stay cool with outdoor blinds. Picture supplied

Invest in high-quality roller shutters

The next step on the journey to the indoors is installing effective window dressings. Premium roller shutters are one of the most effective ways to prepare your home for summer.

These serve multiple functions, from providing extra security to reducing noise and blocking out the harsh summer sun. By shielding the interior of your home from intense UV rays, roller shutters prevent a greenhouse effect and protect your furniture and carpets from fading. By naturally cooling the indoor environment, you won't need to rely on air conditioning as much, thus reducing both your energy bills and carbon footprint.

Add a layer of bushfire protection to your home

Bushfire-resistant roller shutters are a crucial addition for homes in bushfire-prone areas. These specialised shutters provide a high level of protection against intense flames and extreme heat. They significantly reduce heat transfer to your home's interiors and add a layer of protection against wind-borne debris. Investing in these shutters can give you the peace of mind that all homeowners crave during the dreaded fire season.

Additional tips for a summer-ready home

Apart from robust window dressings, there are several other ways to ensure your home stays cool and safe during the hot summer months.

1 Insulate Your Home

Good insulation is key to maintaining a comfortable temperature in your home. It can keep the heat out during summer and reduce the load on your air conditioner. Conversely, proper insulation retains more warmth in the winter, making your home a more comfortable place to be.

Pro tip: Don't underestimate the power of thick curtains. Light coloured curtains, when drawn, reflect the sun back out your windows. During winter, they provide a barrier between the warm internal temperature of your home and the cold window panes that suck the warmth out of the room.

Blinds and shutters can help keep the summer heat out. Picture supplied

2 Leverage cooling landscaping

Planting trees or vines around your home and on exterior walls can provide natural shade and "insulation" that keeps your home cooler. Choose native, drought-resistant species for sustainable landscaping. The last thing you want is for your cooling plants to overrun your garden.

3 Install ventilation and ceiling fans

Good ventilation can keep your home's air fresh and reduce indoor temperatures. Consider installing ceiling fans, exhaust fans or whirlybirds to extract the hot air and circulate freshness. Did you know that the wind chill effect of a ceiling fan can make you feel up to 8 degrees cooler?

4 Water your garden, but be water-wise

Keep your garden hydrated to prevent it from drying out and posing a fire risk. But remember to follow local water restrictions during drier periods, and always water your garden in the evening, when the sun isn't able to immediately evaporate all the moisture you just added.

