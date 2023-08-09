Hundreds of Indigenous students dived into Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at the Yuin Banaan Cultural Day at Broulee.
Students from St Bernard's Primary School, Carroll College Broulee and St Mary's Primary School spent the day discovering the creativity and connectedness of Aboriginal culture at Captain Oldrey Park.
Carroll College Aboriginal education teacher Michelle Katuke said the day extends on from earlier NAIDOC celebrations and highlighted Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Children's Day on Friday, August 4.
"The day is really for our K to 12 pathway to celebrate Aboriginal culture and connect with the community," Ms Katuke said.
"It gives our students the opportunity to connect with some of these support agencies that they might not necessarily have had the opportunity to before."
She said the word banaan means celebration or corroboree in Indigenous dhurga language, while yuin refers to the Aboriginal community on the South Coast.
Kicking off the day was emerging elder and Indigenous community leader Melissa Ellis who delivered the welcome to country before South Coast group Muladha Gumara performed traditional dances and invited primary school students to join.
The collaborative and creative day was funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency and was a welcome event for students who previously missed out on the educational event due to pandemic restrictions.
"The best part is that students get to engage with their culture.
"The dancing, bush tucker walks and traditional cook-ups...those kinds of cultural experiences that aren't necessarily day-to-day practice for them, they get to share those together," Ms Katuke said.
Walbunja elder Trish Ellis OAM led medicine and bush tucker walks while elder Iris White organised a seafood and damper cook-up. Aunty Daphne Parsons shared tips on beadmaking and macrame while students from Carroll College used ochre to paint younger students' faces.
St Bernard's Year 5 students Oliver and Korban said their favourite part of the day were the welcome dances and soccer while Year 9 students from Carroll College Miah and Charlee were excited to be practicing their ochre face painting with the help of younger students.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
