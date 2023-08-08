Comprehensive guide to Newcastle Races: Information and track records

This article is in partnership with Newcastle Races.
The city of Newcastle's inhabitants, who primarily relied on horses for transportation, swiftly embraced the competitive spirit of these races. The formation of the Newcastle Jockey Club in 1901 marked a significant milestone in the progression of the sport, and this institution has evolved into one of the most prominent and forward-thinking racing clubs in Australia.
Its location, conveniently close to the Hunter Valley's bountiful breeding grounds, has allowed it to cultivate one of the state's premier training facilities, birthing many past and present champions at the scenic Broadmeadow.
Broadmeadow's racetrack is the venue for 34 annual race meetings, including 24 Saturday events. One standout event in its calendar is the Autumn Carnival held in mid-March, headlined by the Group 3 Newmarket Handicap over a distance of 1400m.
This event has seen victories by illustrious sprinters such as Foresight and Skellatar and consistently draws attention from the country's renowned trainers and jockeys. It is strategically scheduled as a preparatory race leading to the Group 1 Championship events in Sydney.
The club's Spring Carnival unfolds over two days in mid-September, presenting four Group 3 contests - the Newcastle Cup, Cameron Handicap, Spring Stakes, and Tibbie Stakes. The 2300m Newcastle Cup is a significant event, acting as a reliable indicator of the results of the Melbourne Cup and drawing in spectators from all across the nation.
Located just a short drive from Newcastle's central business district and beaches, the Broadmeadow racecourse offers hassle-free accessibility with complimentary parking and a courtesy bus service from Broadmeadow station, which connects directly to Sydney. Notably, the Newcastle Jockey Club also maintains ownership of the Cessnock Racecourse.
For those interested in wagering on the Newcastle races, Racenet provides a wealth of free information furnished by the Newcastle Jockey Club. This includes online form guides, racecourse results, changes in gear, and scratchings. Racenet also provides updates on track conditions, past statistics, and other services to enhance your betting experience.
