Comprehensive guide to Newcastle Races: Information and track records

The formation of the Newcastle Jockey Club in 1901 marked a significant milestone in the progression of the sport. Picture Shutterstock

The city of Newcastle's inhabitants, who primarily relied on horses for transportation, swiftly embraced the competitive spirit of these races. The formation of the Newcastle Jockey Club in 1901 marked a significant milestone in the progression of the sport, and this institution has evolved into one of the most prominent and forward-thinking racing clubs in Australia.



Its location, conveniently close to the Hunter Valley's bountiful breeding grounds, has allowed it to cultivate one of the state's premier training facilities, birthing many past and present champions at the scenic Broadmeadow.

Broadmeadow's racetrack is the venue for 34 annual race meetings, including 24 Saturday events. One standout event in its calendar is the Autumn Carnival held in mid-March, headlined by the Group 3 Newmarket Handicap over a distance of 1400m.



This event has seen victories by illustrious sprinters such as Foresight and Skellatar and consistently draws attention from the country's renowned trainers and jockeys. It is strategically scheduled as a preparatory race leading to the Group 1 Championship events in Sydney.

The club's Spring Carnival unfolds over two days in mid-September, presenting four Group 3 contests - the Newcastle Cup, Cameron Handicap, Spring Stakes, and Tibbie Stakes. The 2300m Newcastle Cup is a significant event, acting as a reliable indicator of the results of the Melbourne Cup and drawing in spectators from all across the nation.

Located just a short drive from Newcastle's central business district and beaches, the Broadmeadow racecourse offers hassle-free accessibility with complimentary parking and a courtesy bus service from Broadmeadow station, which connects directly to Sydney. Notably, the Newcastle Jockey Club also maintains ownership of the Cessnock Racecourse.

For those interested in wagering on the Newcastle races, Racenet provides a wealth of free information furnished by the Newcastle Jockey Club. This includes online form guides, racecourse results, changes in gear, and scratchings. Racenet also provides updates on track conditions, past statistics, and other services to enhance your betting experience.

Upcoming Races on Thursday, August 10, 2023

The upcoming races for Thursday, August 10, 2023, are set on a Good 4 track. The race schedule is as follows:

R1 Benchmark 64 Handicap - Covering a distance of 1200m with Class: BM64, Handicap. Starting time: 22:00.

R2 Provincial Benchmark 64 Handicap - Spanning 1600m with Class: BM64, Handicap. Starting time: 22:00.

R3 Class 1 Handicap - A short, intense race of 900m. Class: Class 1, Handicap. Starting time: 22:00.

R4 Class 1 Handicap - A middle-distance race of 1400m. Class: Class 1, Handicap. Starting time: 22:00.

R5 Class 1 & Maiden Plate - A longer race of 1850m. Class: 3-Y-O & Up, Class 1, Set Weights. Starting time: 22:00.

R6 4yo&up Maiden Plate - A 1200m race. Class: 4-Y-O & Up, Maiden, Set Weights. Starting time: 22:00.

R7 Midway Maiden Handicap - A 1600m race. Class: Maiden, Handicap. Starting time: 22:00.

R8 3yo Maiden Plate - A quick sprint of 900m. Class: 3-Y-O, Maiden, Set Weights. Starting time: 22:00.

Track records

Final results - July 29, 2023

The results for the races held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, are as follows:

Deelbreaka (2) clinched the first position. Trained by Tommy Wong and jockeyed by Shaun Guymer (57kg), the 3-year-old gelding, a progeny of Dundeel (NZ) x Arrowette, maintained consistent form throughout the race. Betting prices were as follows: W: P: SP: 2.4, STAB: 2.3, NSWTAB: 2.4, and UBET: 2.3. Mr Papera (5), trained by Fabio Martino and ridden by Alysha Collett (56.5kg), secured the second position. This 4-year-old gelding, a descendant of Winning Rupert x Mae West (NZ), finished the race with a margin of 0.42L. Betting prices stood at P: SP: 9, STAB: 3.8, NSWTAB: 3.7, and UBET: 3.8. Margaret's Missile (4), a 3-year-old mare trained by David Atkins and jockeyed by Christian Reith (56.5kg), finished third with a margin of 2.45L. The progeny of Smart Missile x Niblah, her form held up well throughout the race. Betting prices were as follows: SP: 15.

In fourth place was Higher Hand (1), trained by Nathan Doyle and jockeyed by Koby Jennings (57kg), while the fifth spot was taken by Harry Tudor (7), trained by Brad Widdup and ridden by Jean Van Overmeire (58kg). In sixth and seventh places were Lady Townson (3) and Extreme Merger (6), respectively.

All participants demonstrated commendable performance, making it an exciting and closely contested race day.

Final Results - July 25, 2023

The races held on August 10, 2023, showcased an impressive performance from the participants. The results are as follows:

Brok Cafe (7) emerged victorious under the professional guidance of trainer Paul Messara and jockey Donovan Dillon (56kg). This 2-year-old filly, a descendant of Mikki Isle (JPN) x Le Regine, consistently maintained her form throughout the race. The following are the betting prices: W: P: SP: 1.7, STAB: 1.6, NSWTAB: 1.7, and UBET: 1.6. Snow Star (6) claimed the second position, trained by Jeremy Sylvester and ridden by Matthew Palmer (56.5kg). This 4-year-old mare, offspring of Bullet Train (GB) x Seresen Star, finished the race with a margin of 1.86L. Betting prices stood at P: SP: 8.5, STAB: 1.5, NSWTAB: 1.8, and UBET: 1.7. He Is The Kiss (1), trained by Nikki Pollock and ridden by Reece Jones (59kg), secured the third spot. This 3-year-old gelding, a progeny of Dream Ahead (USA) x Painted Gold, concluded the race with a margin of 1.9L. Betting prices were as follows: SP: 21, STAB: 2.5, NSWTAB: 4.2, and UBET: 3.6.

Additionally, the fourth position was claimed by Selvam (10), trained by Jeremy Sylvester and ridden by Madeline Owen (56kg), while Priding (4) secured the fifth place, guided by trainer Jeremy Sylvester and jockey Ashley Morgan (57.5kg). Lady Maton (3) and Cats Quarters (8) followed in the sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Final Results - July 8, 2023

Counter Move (2), a 4-year-old mare, clinched the first position, a testament to the training of Nathan Doyle and the jockeying skill of Koby Jennings (58.5kg). This racing pedigree, a descendant of Counterattack x She Can Again, showed remarkable form throughout the race. Betting prices were as follows - W: P: SP: 2, STAB: 2, NSWTAB: 1.9, UBET: 2.

Coming in at a close second was Toyger (3), a 2-year-old gelding trained by Mark Minervini and ridden by Jean Van Overmeire (56.5kg). Toyger, an offspring of Lonhro x Choice Cat, finished the race with a respectable margin of 0.86L. Betting prices stood at - P: SP: 4.8, STAB: 2.1, NSWTAB: 2.4, UBET: 2. The third spot was claimed by Bokeem (7), a 3-year-old gelding trained by Matthew Smith and jockeyed by Aaron Bullock (57kg). Bokeem, a progeny of Rubick (AUS) x Pantheress (USA), concluded the race with a margin of 4.67L. Betting prices: SP: 5.5.

Gunship (4), a 2-year-old gelding trained by Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes and ridden by Christian Reith (56.5kg), secured fourth place. While fifth place was claimed by Divine Guidance (1), a 4-year-old mare trained by Richard Nutman and ridden by Andrew Gibbons (55kg). Invasaichi (6) and He's All Style (5) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, wrapping up an exciting day of racing.