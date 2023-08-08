Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Batemans Bay has welcomed its first bushfire, heatwave haven at the Uniting Church

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell, Uniting Church project manager Greg Thexton, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, Lisa Cornthwaite of Micro Energy Systems Australia and Uniting Church member Terence Corkin at the opening of the bushfire haven in Batemans Bay.
From left: SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell, Uniting Church project manager Greg Thexton, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, Lisa Cornthwaite of Micro Energy Systems Australia and Uniting Church member Terence Corkin at the opening of the bushfire haven in Batemans Bay.

Batemans Bay's very first community-run bushfire and heatwave haven is now open and operational.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.