The Narooma Devils have downed the Snowy River Bears in a stress-inducing Group 16 preliminary final in Jindabyne.
The Devils clinched a triumphant win from the Bears in a golden point showdown in the 98th minute, after the scoreboard read 32-32 at full time.
The first grade match went into extra time, giving the sides a 10-minute window to score a final try and secure a spot in the semis.
Narooma Devils coach Nathan Deaves, who will be hanging up his boots at the close of the 2023 season after more than 15 years as a player-coach, said the side eagerly pushed towards the try-line for a season-defining win.
"We were trying to find anything we could. Everybody was pretty much depleted but we found a second wind and went again," Deaves said.
At 82 minutes, Walter Stewart landed a try for the Devils, seemingly consolidating their position in the semi-finals, before Bears halfback Liam Rankin squeezed in a final victory at the last minute.
The sudden-death round left the teams in the exact same place as they were at fulltime, tied again at 38-38.
"We thought 'well, what now?'. From the start it was tough, fast and physical. After playing for that length of time, we were exhausted and had to find that extra energy, which we're not normally conditioned to do," Deaves said.
The game progressed into a further eight-minute round to end the laborious game.
"We kicked a field goal but missed our first attempt and later got a penalty from being offside."
Deaves said he passed five-eighth Clint Wright the ball, who slotted in the conclusive field goal to end the 98-minute nail-biter.
"I'm not sure if this competition has ever seen a game like that," Deaves said.
The preliminary match will go down in history as one of Deaves' toughest games in his 17 years with the Devils.
"Our 'never say die' attitude and directness got us over the line."
Next on the Devils' list are the Tathra Sea Eagles when they take to their home turf to reserve a place in the 2023 grand final.
"We will be focusing on recovery and preparing for what they'll throw at us.
"We know how they play and what they'll bring, but I believe we're in a good place."
The Eden Tigers will face the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs on August 13 in the semi-finals.
Group 16 First Grade Preliminary Final Results:
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
