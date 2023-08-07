Death may not be something we like to think about, let alone talk about, but end-of-life planning takes a huge weight off friends and family when they are grieving.
To mark national Dying to Know Day on August 8, Eurobodalla Shire Council engaged specialist educator Shanna Provost to conduct three free workshops this week.
Monday's workshop at Narooma Library was fully booked and today's one at Batemans Bay Library and the one at Moruya Library on Thursday will be equally popular.
Ms Provost said ESC is one of the few councils to actively support the community in this way.
Council has asked her to write an end-of-life directory of agencies and service providers that it will add to its website.
Ms Provost wrote the Rest Easy Journal and has been conducting end-of-life planning workshops for ten years.
The Narooma workshop started with the need to clarify your life values.
"You have to work out what you want and why," Ms Provost said.
"If you can explain it to your friends and family they will accept it more easily."
Some people might have a strong religious value, or want to be buried on their country or have a particular pastor speak at the service for example.
The next talking point was the desired type of funeral such as a formal or relaxed service, religious or non-religious and the question of burial or cremation.
Ms Provost discussed the importance of writing down your life story because no one knows everything about another person.
This would greatly help the celebrant and people writing eulogies.
It would also be highly valued by grandchildren researching the family tree.
"Doing that will bring back beautiful memories for you," she said.
One man said he intends to write his own eulogy because "I don't want them to miss out the good bits".
Important but difficult is having that conversation with loved ones.
"You need to explain it is uncomfortable for them to talk about it now but that it will save them stress when they are grieving," Ms Provost said.
If that isn't possible, write your wishes down somewhere and keep the document somewhere people will find it.
Ms Provost had a display of useful books on the topic, including a A good life to the end by Ken Hillman which Narooma Library has in its catalogue.
Bookings for the 1.5 hour sessions are essential, through the libraries' event webpage or contact Moruya Library on 4474 1333.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
