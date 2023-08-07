Tenori Trio
Moment by Moment
Queensland tenor trio Tenori are bringing 'Moment by Moment' to Batemans Bay this Thursday, August 10. David Kidd, Stewart Morris, and Andrew Pryor together have a total of 75 years' experience in the music industry and are sure to put on an enjoyable show at the Bay Pavilions. Tickets start at $35, buy yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Kidney Rally
Join the Cause
The 34th Kidney Kar Rally will make pitstops in Batemans Bay (August 16) and Narooma (August 17) as the convoy of 39 rally cars ventures 3000 kilometres from Mudgee to Narrandera. Since its first annual drive, the rally has raised $15 million for Kidney Health Australia. Learn more about the journey and cause at fundraise.kidney.org.au.
Lantern Workshop
Design A Lantern
Transform recyclable waste into luminous lanterns at the River of Art's next workshop on Saturday, August 12 in Moruya. Head to Art Central at 24 Church Street from 10am to turn everyday objects into lanterns with guidance from Repurposing for Resilience Eurobodalla. Lanterns created by 16 to 26-year-olds can enter their creation into the River of Art's competition. Learn more at riverofart.com.au.
Mangrove Day
Protect Our Estuaries
Discover the challenges faced by Australian mangrove ecosystems at Oceanwatch's Mangrove Monitoring Field Day on Thursday, August 10 at 31 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay. Inspired beginners and advanced citizen scientists are invited to the event, where experts will guide you on how to protect the health of our estuaries. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Johnny 'Diesel'
Hear the Greatest Hits
Blues musician Diesel is bringing his tour 'Greatest Hits Alone with Blues' to the Bay Pavilions on Saturday, August 12. Audiences will hear some of Diesel's latest unreleased music and some of his greatest hits including Cry in Shame, Tip Of My Tongue and 15 Feet of Snow. Tickets start at $80 and are selling out, book yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Science Seminar
Discover Local Flora
Join the team at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on Saturday, August 12 to learn about threatened plant species and how the team are creating habitats to help them thrive. Hear from the botanic gardens' Dylan Morrissey, Michael Anlezark and Tricia Kaye as they discuss their latest initiatives. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.
Ancestry Lesson
Dive into History
Map out your family history at an ancestry workshop at Batemans Bay Library on Tuesday, August 15 at 4.30pm. Learn how to search for, verify, and record information using ancestry.com in this workshop for beginners. The same workshop will be held at Moruya Library on August 24. Book your free spot now at esc.nsw.gov.au.
