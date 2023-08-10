Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Ready for the weekend? Check out what's happening in the Eurobodalla

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tenori performs Moment by Moment

Queensland trio Tenori are set to perform at the Bay Pavilions on Thursday, August 10. Picture via Bay Pavilions
Queensland trio Tenori are set to perform at the Bay Pavilions on Thursday, August 10. Picture via Bay Pavilions

Queensland tenor trio Tenori are bringing Moment by Moment to Batemans Bay this Thursday, August 10. David Kidd, Stewart Morris, and Andrew Pryor together have a total of 75 years' experience in the music industry and are sure to put on an enjoyable show at the Bay Pavilions. Tickets start at $35, buy yours at baypavilions.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.