Queensland tenor trio Tenori are bringing Moment by Moment to Batemans Bay this Thursday, August 10. David Kidd, Stewart Morris, and Andrew Pryor together have a total of 75 years' experience in the music industry and are sure to put on an enjoyable show at the Bay Pavilions. Tickets start at $35, buy yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Inspired beginners and advanced citizen scientists are invited to Oceanwatch's Mangrove Monitoring Field Day on Thursday, August 10 at 31 Clyde Street, Batemans Bay. Experts will guide you on how to protect the health of our estuaries at this free event. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Transform waste into luminous lanterns at the River of Art's next workshop on Saturday, August 12 in Moruya. Head to Art Central at 24 Church Street at 10am to turn everyday objects into lanterns with guidance from Repurposing for Resilience Eurobodalla. Learn more at riverofart.com.au.
The 34th Kidney Kar Rally will make pitstops in Batemans Bay (August 16) and Narooma (August 17) as the convoy of 39 rally cars ventures 3000 kilometres from Mudgee to Narrandera. Since its first annual drive, the rally has raised $15 million for Kidney Health Australia. Learn more about the journey and cause at fundraise.kidney.org.au.
Blues musician Diesel is bringing his tour 'Greatest Hits Alone with Blues' to the Bay Pavilions on Saturday, August 12. Audiences will hear some of Diesel's latest unreleased music and some of his greatest hits including Cry in Shame, Tip Of My Tongue and 15 Feet of Snow. Tickets start at $80 and are selling out, book yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Join the team at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on Saturday, August 12 to learn about threatened plant species and how the team are creating habitats to help them thrive. Hear from the botanic gardens' Dylan Morrissey, Michael Anlezark and Tricia Kaye as they discuss their latest initiatives. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.
Diplomat and songwriter Fred Smith will perform Sparrows of Kabul'on Saturday, August 12 at 3pm at the Cobargo School of Arts Hall. The performance, hosted by Yuin Folk Club, has been recognised as a "beautiful retelling" of Australia's experience in Afghanistan. Tickets start at $22, get yours at iwannaticket.com.au.
Map out your family history at an ancestry workshop at Batemans Bay Library on Tuesday, August 15 at 4.30pm. Learn how to search for, verify, and record information using ancestry.com in this workshop for beginners. The same workshop will be held at Moruya Library on August 24. Book your free spot now at esc.nsw.gov.au.
Batemans Bay Radio Control Club is hosting the 2023 RCRA NSW 1/10th Off-Road state titles on Friday, August 11 at Hanging Rock. Come and see the action as remote control car enthusiasts take to the multi-terrain track to race for glory. Learn more about the event at whatson.eurobodalla.com.au.
