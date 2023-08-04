Continued work on the new Nowra Bridge has resulted in the annual Shoalhaven River Festival being moved to the Nowra Showground.
However the festival's organising committee has embraced the opportunities the showground provides, utilising the extra space to prepare the best festival yet over the weekend of September 30 and October 1.
"It's going to be bigger and better than ever," promised committee chairman Lou Casmiri.
"Because we're at the showground. and we have a lot more space, we can have things like ice skating, more rides, more stalls," he said.
And while the showground was a distance from the Shoalhaven River, "It's going to be a much more exciting, and a much more festive event, rather than just activities on the river," Mr Casmiri said.
Plans for the two-day festival include bringing in a big screen to show the NRL grand final, free art activities for children, local music, school performances, plenty of food, and a return to fireworks after last year's light show "didn't really work".
Last year's festival was the first back after a two-year break due to COVID, and was also impacted by work on the bridge.
Mr Casmiri said Defence would have a strong presence at the community event, conducting parachuting and bringing in vans and displays.
There will also be a strong representation from the local Indigenous community, which will conduct a smoking ceremony, provide music and dance, story telling and the Drifting Dooligahs throughout the showgrounds on the Saturday night.
The music will take on a slightly different feel on Sunday afternoon when the best local musicians show their talent during a local battle of the bands.
The 2023 Shoalhaven River Festival is being launched to the local business community on Wednesday, August 9, as organisers try to attract more sponsors.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
