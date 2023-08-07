Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay breaks Red Cross record with 100 donating blood in less than 9 hours

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:00pm
From left: Bree, Susan, Kath, Wendy, Rebecca and Maddy helped Batemans Bay break a 7-year record on Wednesday, August 2, rolling up their sleeves to clock 100 donations. Picture supplied
Batemans Bay has broken Red Cross records, clocking 100 donations in less than nine hours at the Batehaven mobile donor centre.

