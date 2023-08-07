Batemans Bay has broken Red Cross records, clocking 100 donations in less than nine hours at the Batehaven mobile donor centre.
The team of Wollongong nurses, led by manager Rebecca, realised in the late afternoon of Wednesday, August 2 that they had received 97 donations and were just shy of breaking the national record.
After a 14-hour shift in the Red Cross bus, three nurses rolled up their sleeves to help the community reach the milestone.
It is the first time in seven years a Red Cross mobile donor centre has recorded 100 donations.
The team opened the doors of the Lifeblood bus at Corrigan's Reserve on July 31 and received 48 donations on their first day, followed by 85 on August 1.
"It's amazing work from the locals," Rebecca said, "and it's not just people from the Bay - people come up from Narooma and Dalmeny. Everyone is just so committed to doing beautiful things for their community".
She said community members rallied with one another and many donors rolled up their sleeves for the very first time.
Shannon, a six-time donor from Batemans Bay, said the best part about donating blood was receiving a text message from the Red Cross telling her whose life she had helped save with her donation and how far her blood had travelled.
She said she was inspired to donate blood by her mother, who had donated at least 150 times.
According to the Red Cross, blood donations travel an average of 355 kilometres from donor to recipient.
Half of all recipients are cancer patients and the remainder usually goes to those recovering from accidents or surgeries.
"Every bag we receive saves three lives, so over 300 lives were saved on Thursday - it's pretty amazing when you look at it like that," Rebecca said.
The mobile centre travels down the South Coast every three months and will next visit Batehaven on October 30.
She said donations halved during the pandemic, but numbers have picked up along the South Coast this year.
"We had quite a few 'rares' this week. We're always needing O negative and there is a big push to get blood donations for people needing heart surgery with rare blood types."
Nurse Bree said it was special to be involved in breaking the Lifeblood record, especially after overcoming cancer herself and being a recipient of blood donations.
"You never know when you might need it," she said, "I wouldn't be here without it and now I get to help other people donate".
"It's a full circle moment for me."
Learn more about the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood mobile donor centre in Batehaven at lifeblood.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
