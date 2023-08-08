Luxurious coastal comfort

This exquisite home is perfectly nestled in a prime position, boasting stunning, uninterrupted views of the breathtaking Wagonga Inlet.
Showcasing top-quality construction that exemplifies luxury and comfort, the thoughtful design seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, allowing you to immerse yourself in the surrounding natural beauty.
As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a spacious and light-filled interior, adorned with high-end finishes and modern fixtures. There are polished floorboards throughout the home and a fireplace to ensure you are kept warm while enjoying the views from the sitting area. The living area leads to a stylish kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.
The bedrooms are thoughtfully positioned to provide maximum privacy and comfort for residents and guests alike. Wake up to awe-inspiring views of Wagonga Inlet from the main suite, creating an ambience of serenity and relaxation.
Outside, the approximately 3,200 square metre block sets the stage for a myriad of possibilities. Whether you want to create a lush garden oasis, a private pool area, or simply enjoy the openness, the potential is limitless. There is already a large double garage, a fire pit area and an outside deck overlooking the inlet.
The home's elevated position ensures that the incredible views remain uninterrupted.
