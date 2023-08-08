Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
66 Old Highway, Narooma

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
August 9 2023 - 8:30am
Luxurious coastal comfort
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 66 Old Highway, Narooma
  • $2,500,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray
  • Inspect: By appointment

This exquisite home is perfectly nestled in a prime position, boasting stunning, uninterrupted views of the breathtaking Wagonga Inlet.

