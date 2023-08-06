Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Good News

WIRES Mid South Coast, Raptor Recovery Australia help sea eagle

By Marion Williams
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 8:15am
Roo, the white-bellied sea eagle, returns to the wild after recovering from a compound fracture of its left wing in late November 2022, thanks to WIRES Mid South Coast and Raptor Recovery Australia. Picture by Marion Williams
Roo, the white-bellied sea eagle, returns to the wild after recovering from a compound fracture of its left wing in late November 2022, thanks to WIRES Mid South Coast and Raptor Recovery Australia. Picture by Marion Williams

It is a rare and awe-inspiring moment to witness a raptor being returned to the wild.

