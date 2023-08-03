Best things to do in Fiji: A guide for first-time travellers

This is branded content.
As one of the Pacific region's most popular tourist destinations, Fiji has no shortage of sights and attractions.
This island destination boasts a range of activities that can be enjoyed by many types of travellers, spanning from families to young couples.
But some safety considerations must be made when preparing for your first trip to Fiji.
Tourists are advised to pack smart, be aware and respectful of local customs, and refrain from using public or hotel Wi-Fi networks wherever possible.
Learning how to use a VPN can also help protect you and any devices you may bring along on your holiday.
What else should you consider when preparing for your first Fiji getaway?
And most importantly, what items should you add to your trip itinerary?
Below, we'll explore some of the best things to do in Fiji to help you plan your Pacific Island adventure.
Read on to learn how to experience the Fijian islands safely and securely.
Located in the centre of Suva's Thurston Gardens, the Fiji Museum is filled with some of the region's most impressive archaeological discoveries.
Be transported back in time to the Pacific region's rich prehistory as you examine artefacts like pots, ancient tools, necklaces, and other ceremonial wear made from bone.
Some of the artefacts housed in the museum date as far back as 3700 years ago, when archaeologists believe Fiji was first settled by its original inhabitants, the Lapita people.
The Lapita culture originated from the Melanesian islands, which include Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and the islands of Vanuatu.
The Fiji Museum is open every day of the week and is only closed on Christmas, Easter Sunday, and Diwali for cultural reasons. Admission is affordable and costs only $16 for a family of five.
Tour group operators are also available for visitors who want to learn more about the museum's unique assortment of artefacts and exhibitions.
A vibrant botanical garden space, the Garden of the Sleeping Giant is located just north of Nadi and on the western coast of Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island.
The garden is particularly well-known for its large collection of Asian orchids, Cattleya hybrids, and other striking ornamental plants.
This collection of delicate blooms attracts millions of visitors annually.
As the Garden of the Sleeping Giant is also a popular venue for destination weddings, you'll likely find plenty of newlyweds taking wedding photos or even honeymoon snaps across this picturesque setting.
But what exactly is the 'Sleeping Giant'?
If you're worried about stumbling across a dragon in this garden, have no fear.
The 'Sleeping Giant' actually refers to the region's Sabeto Mountains, as the garden overlooks the mountain ranges and Nausori highlands.
After a day of walking through the garden, visitors are encouraged to explore the wider highland region. There are plenty of jungle resorts, waterfalls, and lookout points for avid explorers.
While in the Sabeto region, a trip to the Sabeto Hot Spring and Mud Pool should also be at the top of your to-do list.
This idyllic spa and hot spring provide a range of treatments, including natural mud wraps and traditional Fijian massages.
A trip to the hot springs will be sure to calm your aching muscles after a day or two of exploring the Nausori highlands.
Travellers are also advised to keep their eyes peeled for other spas and hot springs across the Fijian islands. Some spas may offer services that others don't.
For instance, the Rainforest Spa, located at the Koro Sun Resort on the island of Vanua Levu, offers banana leaf wraps.
Imagine being wrapped in warm banana leaves with coconut oil and a brown sugar scrub for maximum pampering.
Although there are plenty of places to go snorkelling across Fiji's 330 islands, some particular spots are recommended for beginners.
Located along the western coast of Lalati, an island south of Viti Levu, Beqa Lagoon is a breathtaking and secluded little snorkelling spot that beginners and pros alike will surely enjoy.
The lagoon boasts calm and clear waters year-round, making it the perfect place to observe local marine life.
Visitors to Lalati Island can enjoy a luxury stay at the region's Beqa Lagoon Resort, perfectly positioned by the beach.
If you're feeling particularly adventurous, consider booking a boat tour of surrounding islands to visit other lesser-known snorkelling spots along the Coral Coast.
Local tour guides should be able to share some mesmerising attractions with you. That's all we will say.
Alongside snorkelling, hiking through gardens, and exploring vibrant museums and city centres, the islands of Fiji are also home to some breathtaking landscapes and forested areas.
Avid hikers and casual strollers will find plenty of trails to explore to their heart's content.
Some of Fiji's most challenging hiking and walking trails include:
Those looking for more leisurely walking trails will be sure to enjoy these:
As Fiji has a tropical climate, you'll want to pack plenty of summery clothes and swimsuits.
If you're looking to go hiking, then long sleeve shirts and full-length pants are also ideal.
A sensible pair of hiking shoes will keep you from slipping along jungle treks.
Insect repellent is essential, as plenty of creepy crawlies will come out to bite you when the sun goes down. Packing a basic first aid kit is also wise.
This can help ensure that you and your fellow travellers can deal with any cuts or bruises that may arise during your explorations.
As mentioned earlier, Fiji can be a little dangerous if you're unprepared.
Keeping a bum bag or fanny pack on you and separating your cash between various pockets can help prevent you from finding yourself stranded after a potential theft.
Digital security is also very important, as online scams can result in just as much (if not more) financial loss than having your bags or wallets stolen.
We highly recommend using a VPN service on your phones and other devices to stay safe when accessing financial and personal accounts online.
For the most part, however, you will find Fiji a welcoming and enriching tropical destination. Just be sure to pack smart and travel lightly wherever possible.
Fiji is a unique destination for even the most seasoned travellers.
Its eclectic mix of island life, jungle treks, and archaeological history enriches all types of travellers.
Whether you're looking to lounge around on the beach or go on your own jungle expedition, you'll surely enjoy exploring the Fijian islands thoroughly.
Remember all the travel and safety tips outlined when planning your Fijian getaway.
