Mild weather during July has contributed to an increased number of boats taking to the state's waterways, and a rise on the number of rescues by Marine Rescue's volunteers.
Across the state there were a record 265 rescues, a 46 per cent increase on the same month last year.
Of those rescues, 33 were in the Illawarra region including five from Jervis Bay and two each from the Shoalhaven, Sussex Inlet and Ulladulla units, while the Batemans Bay unit conducted nine rescues and there were three and Bermagui and one in Narooma as part of Monaro region's 19.
Rescues conducted across the state resulted in 632 people, including a number of children, returned safely to shore last month.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said 114 of the state's rescues were emergency situations.
"From assisting the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command in searches for missing people to medical evacuations, late night rescues well offshore and assisting boaters with mechanical failure, our highly skilled volunteers have answered the call at any time of day or night," he said.
"Whilst many people think boating is just for the warmer months, the record number of rescues that we've seen in July goes to show that boating is a year-round activity and we ask all boaters to make sure they check their vessel regularly and ensure they have the right safety equipment and an appropriate amount of reserve fuel on board.
"It only takes seconds for a flat battery in the offshore environment to turn into a life-threatening situation," Commissioner Barrell said.
The number of boaters logging on with Marine Rescue in July using the free Marine Rescue app or by marine radio VHF channel 16 more than doubled from 3,084 in July 2022 to 7,442 last month.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
