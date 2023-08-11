Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our People

A walk to remember: Tuross Head's Rick McCarthy prepares for his 38-day trek to commemorate veterans

By Megan McClelland
Updated August 11 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Rick McCarthy from Tuross Head will embark on a 1100-kilometre walk to raise funds and awareness for veterans on August 17. Picture supplied
If you've travelled on the Princes Highway between Moruya and Tuross Head during the past six months, you might have seen a spritely man donning a bright yellow shirt, energetically pounding the pavement (or in this case, the highway).

