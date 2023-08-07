Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Fred Smith's concert about Australia's involvement in Afghanistan

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian songwriter and diplomat Fred Smith at North gate of Kabul Airport. He worked from the airport to get former Australian government staff and thousands of others through the gate and out of Afghanistan. Picture by Roger Richards
Australian songwriter and diplomat Fred Smith at North gate of Kabul Airport. He worked from the airport to get former Australian government staff and thousands of others through the gate and out of Afghanistan. Picture by Roger Richards

No one will ever forget the footage of people clinging to a US Airforce carrier as it left Kabul Airport in August 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.