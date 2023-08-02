Although these students are very far from celebrating their 100th birthdays, they have celebrated a special centenary this week: 100 days of kindergarten.
The 64 kindergarten students at St Bernard's Primary School rang in their 100th day of kindergarten with the aid of their teachers Therese Armstrong, Matt Lowe and Bec Brady.
They were undoubtedly "100 days smarter", wearing uniquely designed and drawn paper crowns to prove it.
Mr Lowe said every student received a certificate and spent the day in investigating the number 100.
"We talked about how 100 was a significant number - 100 days is quite a big number of days to be at school for them," he said.
The students discovered how to count to 100 and were asked: "If you could eat 100 of something, what would they eat?"
"A lot of donuts! One little girl wanted to eat 100 radishes."
Ms Armstrong said it was a joyful day for the teachers and students and that the 2023 cohort have been a unique group.
"It's been a wondrous year, a really exciting one to teach. No other year have I seen this kind of growth," she said.
"That's the best thing about teaching kinder. The growth you see even in the first 100 days is quite extraordinary, and there are still a lot more to go," Mr Lowe said.
The kindergarten teachers said the centenary celebration gave students the opportunity to reflect on what they have learnt, friends they have met and their favourite aspects of school.
"It's really becoming a tradition - one boy came to ask if he could celebrate his 101st day at school because he had such a good time."
The students were asked to imagine what they might be doing when they reached 100 years of age.
"A little boy said they'd be watching their grandkids play in the park...a lot of them wanted to watch lots of TV," said Ms Armstrong.
Others were excited to be knitting, sleeping and swimming when they turned 100 years old.
Here's hoping for another 100 days (and years) of learning, celebrating and discovering the world!
