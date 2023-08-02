Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Kindergarten students in Batemans Bay celebrate 100 days of learning

Updated August 3 2023 - 11:10am, first published 9:30am
Emma, Violet and Eleanor celebrated 100 days of kindergarten on July 31 at St Bernard's Primary School in Batemans Bay. Picture supplied
Although these students are very far from celebrating their 100th birthdays, they have celebrated a special centenary this week: 100 days of kindergarten.

