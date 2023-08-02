To celebrate National Family History Month, the council is hosting five free events including ancestry workshops and an historical book launch.
The council's library coordinator Samantha Fenton is excited to launch the Moruya and District Historical Society's latest publication, Bergalia, Meringo, Bingie, at the Moruya Library on August 5.
"Book author Shirley Jurmann," Ms Fenton said, "who is a fourth generation Louttit family member, will talk about farming communities around the village of Bergalia".
Batemans Bay Library is offering Ancestry.com workshops while Narooma Library is showcasing some local history and genealogy, with a presentation from history expert Helen Ryan.
"If you're new to Ancestry.com, come along to a workshop and learn how to build a family tree," Ms Fenton said.
READ MORE:
"A second workshop will cover more advanced methods of researching, organising and verification of findings for experienced users."
A beginner's workshop to family history research will be held at the Moruya Library on Thursday, August 24, with members of the Moruya and District Historical Society providing a helpful guide.
"If you can't make it to an event, come and check out our extensive local studies collection or our photo and slide scanners that preserve visual histories," Ms Fenton said.
She said the free history month events are a great opportunity for the community to build their knowledge of local history.
For more information and bookings, visit esc.nsw.gov.au/libraries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.