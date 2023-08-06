Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
ANU only awards 25 Tuckwell Scholarships each year

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 8:45am
Narooma High School Year 12 student Stephanie Ovington was awarded a Tuckwell Scholarship to the Australian National University in Canberra. Picture supplied
The Australian National University has granted Narooma High School student Stephanie Ovington a Tuckwell Scholarship.

