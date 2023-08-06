The Australian National University has granted Narooma High School student Stephanie Ovington a Tuckwell Scholarship.
Canberra's ANU only awards 25 of the scholarships each year and 1200 students who are expected to achieve an ATAR of 95 or more applied this year.
The "very rigorous" application and interview process included a a reference from her year advisor, followed by a long response plus reference from the school's principal Fiona Jackson.
Stephanie was one of 49 students from across Australia invited to the interview weekend, July 7-9.
"We did tours and talked to students who were already doing classes that I want to do and I thought I have to get this scholarship."
The scholarship gives Stephanie $25,000 each year of her chosen four-year degree.
That will pay for accommodation and some course fees.
"There are lots of educational and leadership opportunities including networking with scholarship alumni, all these amazing people who have done amazing things, and they support us," Stephanie said.
Tuckwell scholars must live on campus in their first year.
Stephanie will do a Bachelor in Advanced Science which entails three years for the BSc and a year doing molecular biology or genetics.
She hasn't chosen her major yet but wants to end up in research.
"ANU is a great research university and being closer to home (than Melbourne) will make it much easier," Stephanie said.
Melbourne had originally been her first choice of university because she has family there and ANU was her second choice.
If she hadn't won the scholarship Stephanie would have had to work at least 20 hours a week to support herself.
"Now I can work however much I want to save money instead of the pressure of having to work to pay for myself every week," Stephanie said.
The combination of living on campus and not having to work means she can get involved in university life like sport and debating.
Stephanie is looking forward to being around like-minded people who are excited about the same things she is.
"I will be able to come home far more frequently and Canberra is an easier city (than Melbourne) to have a car in," she said.
"I will feel much more comfortable in a smaller town and being outdoors."
Stephanie learnt she had won the scholarship on July 11 but could not tell anyone until ANU issued a press release on July 29.
"I thank my year advisor Mrs Allison and agri teacher Mrs Maher and all my teachers and the school for supporting me in my education and my family for everything."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
