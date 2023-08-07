Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay loses fervent fisherman, eager adventurer with the death of Maté Bitunjac

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay has lost one of its most passionate adventurers with the death of Maté Patrick Bitunjac on Wednesday, May 31 at the age of 55. Picture supplied
Batemans Bay has lost one of its most passionate adventurers with the death of Maté Patrick Bitunjac on Wednesday, May 31 at the age of 55. Picture supplied

Batemans Bay has lost one of its most passionate adventurers with the death of Maté Patrick Bitunjac on May 31 at the age of 55.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.