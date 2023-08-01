Is hemp skincare the secret to calming your sensitive skin?

Skincare routine for sensitive skin. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Winter is officially upon us. For some, that means it's time to weather chapped lips, dry, itchy hands, splotchy faces, and acne flare-ups. Sensitive skin is hard work during any season. But winter is particularly unkind, and calls for special treatments. Enter hemp skincare, the secret remedy to your skin sensitivity issues. This natural skincare ingredient is a multi-purpose wonder that's currently enjoying a major boost in popularity. And with good reason!

Key ingredients for sensitive skin

Most dermatologists recommend that people with sensitive skin avoid harsh soaps and chemicals. You should avoid dyes, fragrances, and alcohol as they strip the skin of its natural oils.

On the other hand, seek out body and facial skincare products specifically designed with sensitive skin in mind. These products typically include moisturising agents like Ceramides, oils, shea butter, oats, hyaluronic acid, and these days, cannabis sativa seed oil.

So, what is Cannabis sativa seed oil?

Cannabis sativa seed oil, also known as hemp oil, is one of the many cannabinoid compounds that can be extracted from the cannabis plant. Dermatologists have found that it makes a powerful skincare ingredient on account of its skin soothing, smoothing, and moisturising properties. Through a combination of fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, cannabis sativa seed oil supports your skin barrier, reduces inflammation, and can even minimise breakouts!

What makes hemp skincare so great?

There is so much to love about hemp skincare. It very well may be the new multi-purpose miracle ingredient for every Sensitive Sally out there. In particular, people looking for relief from multiple skin issues will benefit from its ultra-soothing properties. Here are some of the benefits of hemp skincare that are sure to convert you:

Balances your skin's oil production

Hemp skincare is a treat for most skin types because it's super moisturising but entirely non-comedogenic. Often, oily or acne-prone skin is dehydrated which leads to the overproduction of oil. So, the emollient quality of hemp skincare balances and hydrates skin without exacerbating the problem.

Tip: use an online comedogenic ingredients checker like CosDNA to investigate your products before buying.

Quells skin inflammation

Hemp skincare combats inflammation in the skin with a range of active compounds, including Omega-6 fatty acids and linolenic acids. As such, it helps to reduce redness and irritation wherever it's applied. Research also shows that hemp seed oil in skincare may benefit people with inflammatory conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis.

Tip: Including more Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids in your diet, along with food-grade hemp seed oil, can help reduce inflammatory symptoms over time.

Offers anti-ageing properties

The moisturising quality of hemp skincare is key to its anti-ageing prowess. Research indicates that skin ageing is associated with the loss of moisture. Therefore, a rich, fatty, and humectant skincare routine can prevent premature ageing and combat sun damage. That means you'll delay the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. With that said, you should wear sunscreen daily to best protect your skin.

Convinced yet?