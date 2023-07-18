The girls volleyball team from Narooma High School punched above its weight at the Combined High Schools State Championship in Sydney.
It was the first time a girls team from the school has qualified for the open school state volleyball championship.
The school's deputy principal Fiona Saunders said their achievement was all the more remarkable because the 11 Year 9 students only started playing together as a team in March this year.
Narooma High School and Nowra High School were the two South Coast teams that qualified to represent their region that extends from Wollongong to Eden and inland as far as Yass and Goulburn.
The Narooma team finished in the 13th spot in the open competition where many of the teams were a lot older and more experienced.
To qualify for the state championship in Sydney they played three rounds of competition.
Firstly in March in Bega against local schools and then in Bomaderry in May where they played against schools from the entire South Coast region.
They returned to Bomaderry in July where there was a very close battle with the Nowra team and one from Wollongong.
In Sydney they played six games on July 19 and July 20.
They won three and lost three.
Ms Saunders said they learnt a lot over those two days.
"They are good players and they were learning about the psychological side of competition and soon picked it up.
"It is hard to teach them down here where there are no schools nearby to regularly play with," Ms Saunders said.
The girls said they had learnt to support each other during games to keep up their energy as a team.
They thanked their teachers, Ms Saunders and Claire Mathie, as well as the P&C for their support and helping with their travel and accommodation costs.
They also paid tribute to the school's boys team that really helped them build up their skills, particularly defence.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.