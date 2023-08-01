A private, acreage haven

Set on approximately 10 acres of land, divided into six paddocks, this stunning estate boasts three separate residences - the main house, the second home, and a shed with a self-contained unit.
A sweeping driveway welcomes you to a secluded haven with a private courtyard and landscaped gardens offering ample outdoor living areas to host friends and family in a spectacular setting.
The main residence, where high-quality workmanship is apparent throughout, features four bedrooms, a large lounge room with a wood fire, a separate formal dining room, and a large pavilion area with an outdoor spa.
The kitchen has a large walk-in pantry and two ovens; one electric and the other a slow combustion oven perfect for those winter months and for baking your own bread.
The second home, also with four bedrooms, can be accessed by its own private driveway.
It has a wood fire in an open-plan kitchen and lounge area, a large games room, and covered verandahs.
The 47 metre x 10 metre shed adjoins the self-contained, two bedroom unit, which is only a short distance from the main homestead.
This area has an approved DA for a bed and breakfast.
This unique and rare property is your opportunity to experience tranquillity and still be within a short drive to all amenities.
