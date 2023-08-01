Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

72 Donnellys Road, Moruya

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
August 2 2023 - 8:30am
A private, acreage haven
10 Bed | 5 Bath | 14 Car

  • 72 Donnellys Road, Moruya
  • $2,395,000
  • Agency: Fraser-Gray Real Estate
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set on approximately 10 acres of land, divided into six paddocks, this stunning estate boasts three separate residences - the main house, the second home, and a shed with a self-contained unit.

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

