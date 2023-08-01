Nelligen is preparing for the annual Currowan Endurance Ride which will see more than 100 horses walk, trot and canter along the Clyde River this weekend (August 5).
The event has returned after a short hiatus which saw the prepared tracks wash out after a mid-winter downpour in 2022.
Organiser Jenny Shepheard said that the ride has been attracting horse-riding enthusiasts over the last 10 years and will include a 100-kilometre South Coast Zone Championship Event this year.
Successful championship competitors will go on to the State Championships at Wandandian in November.
"A lot of [other events] only hold 80 and 40-kilometre rides, but I like to get the locals involved which means holding the 10 and 20-kilometre rides," Ms Shepheard said.
She said children as young as five can get involved, as long as they are accompanied and led by an adult.
The Shepheards established the event out of their love of horses and nature and their desire to help their young children compete. It was originally held at Ms Shepheard's property at Currowan before rain made it challenging for competitors to reach it.
The event will host seven rides over August 5 and 6 which will see 140 competitors ride along the Clyde River and through the Currowan State Forest.
"It's such a beautiful area down here on the coast and along this river," Ms Shepheard said.
The rides will begin near the intersection of the Kings Highway and The River Road, where farmers have cleared a paddock for the event's base.
Ms Shepheard said endurance rides are inspired by the Pony Express where horses were challenged to travel long distances to deliver mail.
Today, the rides are an opportunity for enthusiasts to see the countryside on horseback and carefully monitor their horse's wellbeing and stamina.
Ms Shepheard said the 80-kilometre ride is split into two 40-kilometre halves which allows riders to learn how to keep track of their horse's cardiovascular endurance and breathing. She said horses must record a heart rate of less than 55 beats per minute in the first half and less than 60 in the second half.
All horses will undergo vetting at the event's base near the Kings Highway before the rides.
The first ride, a 40-kilometre intermediate run, will be open for vetting at 10.45am on Saturday, August 5, with the race kicking off at 11am. The 20 and 10-kilometre rides will follow on Saturday, while the longest events will begin in the early hours on Sunday.
"We have people that came for the first time, 10 years ago, return every year," Ms Shepheard said.
She said all participants will receive a buckle while winners in the heavyweight, middleweight, lightweight and junior divisions will all take home prizes.
Ms Shepheard said riders of all abilities, ages and skills can jump on board (or on a horse)!
"If your horse is not that fit, you are still welcome to have a wander," she said.
She said the rain should hold off for a pleasant weekend of horse riding along the river.
"It almost feels like spring, not winter. We could definitely use the rain, but it looks like it's going to be a great weekend."
Learn more about the Currowan Endurance Ride at their website, aeraonline.com.au or call Jenny on 0407 781 089.
