Moruya kart racer Cody Williams has secured his first ever pole position.
The 11-year-old racer had the fastest qualifying time at the round three of Southern Star Series in Dubbo.
Cody's mum Nicole said she was "so proud" of him.
"Cody impressed and surprised us all on the weekend with gaining the fastest time," she said.
"It gave him his first ever pole position.
"He also came second for the weekend in the rookies class gaining himself a podium and a nice trophy.
"I'm so proud of him, and he was so proud of himself.
"He's been getting better and better and on the weekend he just clicked and found himself at the pointy end."
Cody's brother Aidan Williams also poled and won the weekend.
His mum Nicole said the win gave Aiden a "good points haul". He will keep his lead in the Southern Star Series.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
