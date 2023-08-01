Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya kart racer Cody speeds into first ever pole position

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Cody Williams (right) sped into his first ever pole position after qualifying with the fastest time. Pictured with his brother and fellow kart racer Aiden and mum Nicole. Picture supplied.
Moruya kart racer Cody Williams has secured his first ever pole position.

