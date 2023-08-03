If truffle hunting is at the top of your bucket list, you're in luck. Fiona, Alan and the truffle dogs of Gulaga Gold are ready to take you on a trek to Gulaga Mountain where you'll discover these luxurious morsels. The 3-hour truffle hunt will kick off at 1pm on Sunday, August 6 at Dignam's Creek. Tickets start at $120 and can be found at gulagagold.com.au.

