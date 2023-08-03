Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Fill your calendars with these events in Moruya, Tilba, Batemans Bay and Broulee

By Lilly Peters
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Great Romantics

Milton-born soprano Bronwyn Douglass will perform at St Bernard's Catholic Church on Sunday, August 6 with pianist Alan Hicks. Picture via @bronwyn.douglass/@sherbetbirdie_photography Instagram
Milton-born soprano Bronwyn Douglass will perform at St Bernard's Catholic Church on Sunday, August 6 with pianist Alan Hicks. Picture via @bronwyn.douglass/@sherbetbirdie_photography Instagram

Milton-raised soprano Bronwyn Douglass and pianist Alan Hicks are coming to Batehaven on Sunday, August 6 to perform 'The Great Romantics'. The Opera Australia singer will perform pieces by Verdi, Wagner and Strauss as part of their classical catalogue at St Bernard's Church from 1pm. Buy your tickets at trybooking.com or at the venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.