Milton-raised soprano Bronwyn Douglass and pianist Alan Hicks are coming to Batehaven on Sunday, August 6 to perform 'The Great Romantics'. The Opera Australia singer will perform pieces by Verdi, Wagner and Strauss as part of their classical catalogue at St Bernard's Church from 1pm. Buy your tickets at trybooking.com or at the venue.
If truffle hunting is at the top of your bucket list, you're in luck. Fiona, Alan and the truffle dogs of Gulaga Gold are ready to take you on a trek to Gulaga Mountain where you'll discover these luxurious morsels. The 3-hour truffle hunt will kick off at 1pm on Sunday, August 6 at Dignam's Creek. Tickets start at $120 and can be found at gulagagold.com.au.
Drop in to the Moruya and District Historical Society's launch of their new book, 'Bergalia, Meringo, Bingie' on Saturday, August 5. Say hello to the book's author, Shirley Jurmann, who penned stories of local farmers from the Eurobodalla. Head to the Moruya Library from 1pm - book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Celebrate National Landcare Week with a stroll along Broulee's Nature Trail on Wednesday, August 9. This guided walk will focus on Landcare's Gang Gang cockatoo nesting tube program and will open your eyes to the native biodiversity of the South Coast. Head to Captain Oldrey Park from 9.30am to join the walk. RSVP by emailing emma.patyus@esc.nsw.gov.au.
Come along to the Salvos Charity Concert on Saturday, August 5 to watch the Australian Rugby Choir and Batemans Bay's U3A Singers perform at the Salvation Army Hall on the Old Princes Highway in Batemans Bay. All proceeds go to the Salvation Army. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Salvation Army on 0429 178 152 or at the door for $20.
National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day is approaching on Friday, August 4. A free celebration will be held at Riverside Park in Moruya for young children to connect with their culture and meet new people. Activities include traditional dancing, storytelling and arts and crafts. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
This Family History Month, discover the history of Moruya and Narooma with Helen Ryan, an experienced genealogist, at the Moruya Library at 1pm on Wednesday, August 9. Learn about the history of Narooma's Lynch Hotel and begin mapping out your own ancestral story for free with Helen's help. Book your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
