South Coast Monaro Rugby Union Round 15: Season ends for Batemans Bay Broulee team

The season has come to an end for the Batemans Bay Broulee team.
The Boars and Broulee Dolphins Rugby Union Club merged earlier this year.
The club said in a Facebook post that "the committees, and players in particular have been nothing short of amazing and their pride in the 'Boarphins' jersey."
South Coast Monaro Rugby Union Round 15.
Saturday July 29 July 2023 - last round of home and away games
Competition ladder
Finals, Saturday August 5 2023
