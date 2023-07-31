The Seahawks are one step closer to a premiership win after climbing the ladder with a key win against the ADFA Rams on the weekend (July 29).
The Batemans Bay Seahawks division one men's team overcame the Rams (9.6) 60 to (6.4) 40 at Hanging Rock, stealing the second spot on the ladder from the Canberra team.
Coach Michael Kenny said the Seahawks had a "few tough tussles" with the Rams this season and struggled to consolidate wins in rounds four and eight.
The Seahawk's 'third-time lucky' win means they are likely to get a second chance at a premiership win. If they retain the second spot on the ladder or clinch the first, they will be locked in for the preliminary finals on August 26.
Kenny put their weekend win down to a strong first quarter, which saw them secure four goals and two behinds over the Rams' two goals and one behind.
"We got a really good start over the Rams - we've been building really well over the season."
Kenny is thrilled the team have won seven of their eight matches this season, despite having to travel for most of the games. He said home turf matches usually produce good results for the Bay team.
Brett Garland managed four goals over the Rams, while Dylan Art, Michael Kenny, Kyle O'Malley, Michael Thane and Buster Ware each kicked one goal.
Kenny said Garland, along with centre half-back Joe Potter and Josh Visser were key players of the July 29 match.
He said the Seahawks are well-prepared to face the ANU Griffins and Molonglo Juggernauts before the finals.
The Bay team have maintained a good rivalry with the Griffins over the years, and are aiming once again to jump up the ladder and take the top spot from the university team.
"A win next week will put us equal on points with them," Kenny said.
The Seahawks will play on home turf when they take on the Molonglo Juggernauts on August 12 for round 17.
The Canberra Times 2023 Community Men's Division One, Round 15, July 29 results:
