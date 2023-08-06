Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Find bream at Durras, salmon at Moruya and tuna off Tollgate Islands this weekend

By Jewie Josh
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 9:06am
Eurobodalla fisherman Charlie Vassallo with his recent snapper catch.
Clyde River

Anglers are reporting successful catches of dusky flathead and bream, and plenty of mullet and decent-sized estuary perch near the oyster shed.

