Anglers are reporting successful catches of dusky flathead and bream, and plenty of mullet and decent-sized estuary perch near the oyster shed.
The most effective bait for fishing in this area is fresh live nippers. For optimal results, fish towards the front end of the river during the run-out tide, as the water temperature tends to be a few degrees warmer in that location.
Currently, the river temperature is 12.8 degrees.
The water temperature on the Batemans coast is sitting at 15 degrees, but fishing conditions have been unpredictable lately.
Anglers are experiencing a mix of success and challenges. Most fish can be found at depths ranging from 15 to 20 metres.
To increase your chances of catching fish, opt for 7-inch soft white plastics for bait. While the fishing may not be consistent, the thrill of the catch keeps enthusiasts eager to explore the waters and try their luck.
Anglers have been successful around North and South Durras, where plenty of black drummer and bream have been caught.
Additionally, the Moruya break wall has proven to be a hotspot for some impressive Australian salmon catches, particularly during the magical dusk hours.
Morwong, snapper, and nannygai are being caught in the depths of around 60 to 70 metres.
For the best fishing experience, east off Grasshopper Island is proving to be a prime location. Anglers are enjoying the thrill of reeling in these prized catches.
This year's yellowfin tuna season has been nothing short of spectacular, being hailed as the best in two decades.
The waters off the Tollgate Islands have seen fantastic catches, and Justin Lake has been fortunate to land some impressive fish, mostly through trolling skirted lures.
The tuna action is not limited to a specific area, as catches are still being reported from Eden all the way up to Sydney
This upcoming weekend (August 12 and 13), the sea conditions are expected to be moderate, with swells reaching approximately 1.5 metres.
There will be gentle west to north-westerly winds blowing. Remember to stay safe and check local weather updates before heading out.
When targeting shallow water snapper in clear water, use a light leader made of fluorocarbon, typically around 14lb (6kg) in strength, for best results.
The clear water conditions can make snapper more cautious and using a lighter leader will make your presentation appear more natural and less visible to the fish.
Remember to adjust your approach based on the specific conditions and the behaviour of the fish on the day.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 for a day out exploring the coastline, fishing or whale watching. Follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
