Sun set to shine this weekend despite windy weather

Sun is set to shine on the South Coast, however residents should expect a windy weekend.
Northwesterly winds up 30 to 45 km/h tending westerly 25 to 40 km/h are expected on Friday and Saturday in Nowra and will decrease to 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon.
Wind speed speeds of up to 20km/h are expected in Batemans Bay, with wind expected to ease by Friday afternoon.
An earlier marine wind warning was cancelled.
Daytime maximum temperatures for the regions are expected to be between 17 and 22 degrees, while overnight temperatures are expected to fall between 6 and 11 degrees.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
