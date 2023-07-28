Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sun set to shine this weekend despite windy weather

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sun set to shine this weekend despite windy weather
Sun set to shine this weekend despite windy weather

Sun is set to shine on the South Coast, however residents should expect a windy weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.