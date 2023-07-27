Transport for NSW has advised that traffic conditions will change on the Princes Highway in Narooma from next week (July 30).
Between Sunday, July 30 and Thursday, August 3, work will be completed at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Field Street intersection.
Workers will carry out investigations as part of potential upgrades in the area.
To minimise impact to the community, the works will be completed overnight between 7pm and 4am and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place.
For more information and updates, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
