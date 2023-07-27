Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Marine Rescue Batemans Bay vessel commissioned by Minister for Emergency Services

Updated July 27 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell, Marine Rescue Batemans Bay Unit Commander Rod Ingamells and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell, Marine Rescue Batemans Bay Unit Commander Rod Ingamells and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib. Picture supplied.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland have welcomed a new $375,000 Marine Rescue NSW vessel which provides a significant boost for the Batemans Bay community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.