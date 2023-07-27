Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Moruya SES stalwarts Trevor Bennett and Jeff Ganderton mark 50 years of service

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 27 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Honorary lifetime members of Moruya SES Trevor Bennett (left) and Jeff Ganderton have together marked 50 years' service in the volunteer-run organisation.
Honorary lifetime members of Moruya SES Trevor Bennett (left) and Jeff Ganderton have together marked 50 years' service in the volunteer-run organisation.

When Trevor Bennett joined the State Emergency Service (SES) in Moruya, he likened it to an "underground organisation", a far cry from its crucial role in our community today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.