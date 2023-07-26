Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Geoff Achison, supported by Tony Jaggers, plays at Narooma Kinema

Updated July 27 2023 - 10:52am, first published July 26 2023 - 4:46pm
One of Australia's finest blues guitarists, Geoff Achison, is super excited to play at Narooma Kinema on Friday, August 18. Picture supplied
The popular Blues at the Kinema concerts continue in August, with Melbourne's highly acclaimed blues-root guitarist Geoff Achison, supported by local legend Tony Jaggers.

Local News

