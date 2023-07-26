The popular Blues at the Kinema concerts continue in August, with Melbourne's highly acclaimed blues-root guitarist Geoff Achison, supported by local legend Tony Jaggers.
They will perform at the Narooma Kinema on Friday, August 18, hosted by Narooma School of Arts (NSoA).
Geoff Achison is "super excited" about playing at the Kinema.
"The experience of performing with simple acoustic guitar and voice is extraordinarily liberating," he said.
"I soon settle into flowing with the music and telling my stories about these songs.
"The most exciting thing is seizing the opportunity to set the music free.
"The plan goes out the window, the chords change when they want to, the arrangement evolves as you bear witness, and the audience comes along for the ride.
"It's hard to get the same vibe in the studio.
"That's why live music is the best."
Mr Achison has been hailed as one of Australia's finest blues players, a brilliant lead guitarist and a gifted songwriter.
NoSA concert co-organiser Petti McInnes said that he draws on deep blues, soul, funk and acoustic folk influences and his music has been compared favourably to Eric Clapton, JJ Cale and the Allman Brothers.
"Geoff is invited to music festivals around the world and he's coming to Narooma Kinema. Why would you miss it?"
Ms McInnes said response to the series of Blues at the Kinema concerts from both musicians and patrons has been exceptional.
"All enjoy being up close and personal, and our musicians all say they love a listening audience," she said.
"The School of Arts is passionate about supporting all the Arts.
"Bringing quality musicians to the Kinema is also attracting people from far and wide, even from the ACT, Queensland and Victoria."
Tony Jaggers needs no introduction to Blues fans across the south-east.
He has supported many top line bands playing rock and blues over many years, and performed at many major Blues Festivals in Australia and onstage with some Blues' greats.
He also hosts the community radio Blues programme 'Mojo and JellyRolls'.
See Geoff Achison and Tony Jaggers at Narooma Kinema Friday, August 18.
Purchase tickets online through naroomaschoolofarts.com.au, not at the Kinema.
Early Bird tickets bought on or before August 1 cost $35, or $40 after that.
If you want to risk missing out by buying on the night, tickets will cost $45 at the door.
Doors open 6pm; show starts 6.30pm.
Wine, beer and cocktails and noodle boxes for vegans, vegos and meat eaters will be available at the bar.
