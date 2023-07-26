Ground has been broken on the rebuild of the Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) building and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said they were thrilled to attend the sod turning.
The LALC building was one of many that was destroyed by the horrific Black Summer bushfires.
The construction of the new Mogo LALC building is supported by $2,078,769 in funding jointly supplied by the Federal and NSW State governments through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Support from the Eurobodalla Shire Council, community fundraising and an insurance payout also supplemented the rebuild.
Ms Phillips said the sod turning on Wednesday, July 26 marked a tipping point in the rebirth of the community.
"I have been involved with the Mogo community for a long time, and I know how important the Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council is for everyone in the region," Ms Phillips said.
The Mogo LALC plays a vital role for the local Aboriginal community in the town itself and across Broulee, Mossy Point, Batehaven, Malua Bay, Tomakin and the surrounding areas.
"I was so happy to help members of the Mogo LALC secure this funding, as well as an extension to cover the increased costs of rebuilding in this economic climate - I'd like to thank those staff and volunteers for all their work - projects like this simply can't happen without your dedication," Ms Phillips said.
"Supporting the construction of a new building for the Mogo Aboriginal community was a top priority of mine, and it's fantastic to be here today for the start of this project - I can't wait to see it finished.".
Dr Holland echoed the sentiment, saying that the sod turning marked a milestone for the Mogo LALC and that the rebuild was the start of an exciting new chapter in Mogo's story.
"This rebuild will assist the Land Council to be able to continue to support and deliver sustainable services for better outcomes for the Aboriginal community, including social housing, health and wellbeing and community programs," Dr. Holland said.
"I am committed to the ongoing support for our indigenous community to help them rebuild their lives after the devastation of the bushfires in partnership with the Federal and Local Governments."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.