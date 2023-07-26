Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council rebuild begins

Updated July 26 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 1:59pm
Government guests Bega MP Dr Michael Holland, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Eurobodalla Shire Mayor Mat Hatcher join Tayla Nye, Aunty Linda Carlson, Uncle Sam Nye and Aunty Mary-Anne Nye to turn the first sod on the Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council rebuild.
Ground has been broken on the rebuild of the Mogo Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) building and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said they were thrilled to attend the sod turning.

