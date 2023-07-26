Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Carroll College, Moruya High and Bay High School VET students awarded for excellence

Updated July 26 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Bec Mackinnon of Apprenticeship Support Australia (left) presented Carroll College student Tara Morris with an Outstanding VET Student of the Year award at Moruya Golf Club on July 26.
Eight enthusiastic Eurobodalla students have been recognised at the annual Vocational Education and Training (VET) awards.

