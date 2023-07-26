Eight enthusiastic Eurobodalla students have been recognised at the annual Vocational Education and Training (VET) awards.
On July 25, parents, teachers and principals congratulated Carroll College Broulee, Moruya High School and Batemans Bay High School students for their commitment to their studies as they head into the workforce.
Marty Burgess, CEO of Workplace Learning in Illawarra, Southern Highlands, Shoalhaven & South Coast said that more than 80 per cent of VET students have a job in the first 12 months after leaving school, which is 9 per cent higher than students who complete university qualifications.
"We expect by 2024 another 880,000 jobs will be required," Mr Burgess said.
He said Workplace Learning receives "daily" calls from employers looking for young workers.
"Really, the world's your oyster," he told the VET students.
Tara Morris of Carroll College Broulee and Jack Johnson of Batemans Bay High School were both named Outstanding VET Student of the Year for 2023. Bec Mackinnon of Apprenticeship Support Australia presented the awards.
Mr Johnson is completing his studies in Manufacturing and Engineering, while Ms Morris is completing the second year of her school-based traineeship, gaining experience as a care worker at Banksia Villages in Broulee as she finishes her Certificate III in Individual Support.
Ms Morris said she always wanted a job that focused on helping others and was drawn to healthcare.
"I like seeing the residents every day and talking to them. I'm planning to stay there next year for my gap year."
Mr Burgess said Ms Morris is a "ray of sunshine" for Banksia Village residents and staff.
The 2023 South Coast Schools VET Certificate of Excellence recipients are:
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips presented the students with certificates.
Carroll College Broulee principal Jacqui Heffernan presented an award to David Richmond of Leisure Coast Sheet Metal to recognise the business's expertise and leadership in supporting young people completing their VET courses.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
