Zero Heroes recycle and reduce litter in Eurobodalla

Towns on the NSW South Coast are becoming more sustainable as recycling has become easier.
Eurobodalla Shire Council has long been keen to enhance recycling options for locals, and with the Return and Earn container deposit scheme they have been able to put some new initiatives into practice.
Eurobodalla Shire Council waste minimisation spokesperson Melinda Norman said it began with supporting events and organisations to better implement waste diversion.
"We've had wonderful volunteers jump onboard with the Zero Heroes to assist with waste diversion and education," she said.
"There was hardly any cleanup needed after the Narooma Oyster festival due to successful waste diversion.
"There was no wind-blown litter like there had been in the past. We had a clean waste stream, and the refunds went to Yumaro-a local disability services and support organisation.
"People have really jumped on board and made an effort to understand how to divert waste properly. It's been extremely beneficial to the community.
This initiative included dedicated recycling bins-240-litre bins labelled with Return and Earn stickers.
The bins have been in operation at sporting events and the annual Narooma Oyster Festival.
Successful waste diversion really took off with the introduction of the Zero Heroes, a team of volunteers who not only sort waste but engage in public education, talking to consumers at events and explaining what goes in each bin.
Since the success of the Oyster Festival, the council has purchased additional container recycling bins for sporting clubs, community groups and schools to help them recycle and raise funds from the 10c container refunds along the way.
Melinda said she had only received positive feedback.
"We are always searching for the next group to donate some bins to, so more of the eligible containers are getting diverted," she said.
