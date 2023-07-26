Inquest at Mogo. By the appended evidence it will be seen that an old-age pensioner, named Mr. Patrick Clavin, met with a sad ending at Mogo on Monday night, or early Tuesday morning. Deceased, who was 60 years of age, had been a well-known figure about Mogo for a long time, having worked on the Bimbimbie gold fields during its balmy days. Nine years ago he underwent a serious operation, since when he received a pension and occupied his time in gardening. ...