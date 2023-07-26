Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

100 years ago: Mining bore arrives by steamer

Updated July 26 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Through the enthusiasm and energy of its Secretary, Mr. C. Carter, the Moruya Tennis Club is the most flourishing sporting institution in the district. Its membership numbers over 40, which included 33 players, necessitating the laying down of a third court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.