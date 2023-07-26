The Batemans Bay Evening View Club had an enjoyable meeting on Wednesday 12 July 2023.
The meeting was held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club and officials said numbers were still down a bit due to colds and infections amid the cold weather.
Members were treated to a delicious dinner before wracking their brains with some fun trivia.
President Julie presented a chocolate to member Coral for her birthday.
One of our major fundraisers this year is the raffle of a beautiful rug crocheted by club member Tracy. The rug is on display in at Whilby Loved at the Village Centre and tickets are available.
Fundraising efforts assist the View club in its sponsorship of six students and an additional partial scholarship, requiring about $5000 per year.
The club also supports the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal each year with about $500.
The monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Entry is $25.
Visitors and guests are always welcome to head along and join everyone for an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
The guest speaker for August will be Jesse Tonge and Grace Reisima from Batemans Bay Rural Fire Service to talk about fire safety and making sure we are ready for the coming fire season.
August is always a good time of the year to think about Fire Plans and the coming fire season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.