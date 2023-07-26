Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay Seahawks women eyeing premiership win, secure top spot on AFL Canberra ladder

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seahawks defender Emilie Hayes helped turn the game around in the second quarter during their battle against the Molonglo Juggernauts at Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay.
Seahawks defender Emilie Hayes helped turn the game around in the second quarter during their battle against the Molonglo Juggernauts at Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay.

The Seahawks women are poised and eager for a spot in the grand final after weaving their way through a successful season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.