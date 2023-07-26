The Seahawks women are poised and eager for a spot in the grand final after weaving their way through a successful season.
The passionate Batemans Bay team is currently sitting atop the ladder in The Canberra Times Community Division One in the AFL Canberra league, after thrashing the Molonglo Juggernauts in Batemans Bay for Round 14.
The July 22 clash saw the Canberra team push the Seahawks in the early stages, rounding out the first quarter with a four-point lead over the south coast side.
Seahawks' coach Aaron Wickham said the Molonglo Juggernauts are a competitive side and have historically challenged the Seahawks, but turned to handballing to even out the match.
"Our games against the Juggernauts are normally pretty close, so it was good psychologically for the Seahawks to get this win," Wickham said.
By the end of the third quarter, the scoreboard favoured the Seahawks, who had managed six goals and behinds over the Juggernauts' five goals and two behinds.
Wickham said the Seahawks' fitness had improved significantly during the season, which was key in landing an important Round 14 win.
The team formed in 2019 and enjoyed a grand final finish during the inaugural season. Wickham jumped aboard in 2020, however their campaign suffered under COVID-19 lockdowns and border restrictions.
Last year, Wickham supported the Seahawks into the preliminaries, where they suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss to the ANU Griffins.
Now, with the Seahawks sitting in pole position on the ladder, the side has another chance to score a grand final win.
"We've been unlucky in the preliminary finals in the past. We've got to do the hard yards this time," Wickham said.
So far this season, the Seahawks have lost just two of their 10 games. Wickham said their game had improved with strong new midfielders and a heightened focus on goal-kicking during training.
"Most of the team have now played in the finals, so they know the intensity will certainly pick up."
The Seahawks are closely followed by the Juggernauts and the Googong Hogs on the ladder.
The ladies' next challenge will be the ADFA Rams, who will travel down the Clyde Mountain to meet the Seahawks at Hanging Rock.
The Canberra Times 2023 Community Women's Division One, Round 14, July 22 results:
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
