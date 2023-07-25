Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Narooma Devils march towards finals after win against Batemans Bay Tigers

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 25 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 11:30am
Although the Batemans Bay Tigers were inches away from a try, the Narooma Devils defended well and won the round 13 match at Mackay Park, Batemans Bay.
Although the Batemans Bay Tigers were inches away from a try, the Narooma Devils defended well and won the round 13 match at Mackay Park, Batemans Bay.

The Narooma Devils have delivered an upset to the Batemans Bay Tigers for the second time in this year's Group 16 season.

