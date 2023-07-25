The Narooma Devils have delivered an upset to the Batemans Bay Tigers for the second time in this year's Group 16 season.
On July 22, the Batemans Bay Tigers met with the Devils at Mackay Park in Batemans Bay for the round 13 match.
Devils' coach and hooker Nathan Deaves said the team enjoyed a good, physical game against their Eurobodalla rivals.
"We were focused on our defence and we worked hard for each other," he said, "but on the other side, our attack probably wasn't our best".
The Devils overcame the Tigers 20-0, with Mitchell Kennedy, Kane Ayers and Deaves each scoring tries.
Deaves said his team had come a long way this season, overcoming injuries and pulling together a strong side.
"We've got a really good team. We've struggled all year to have a full side and that really hurt us in the majority of our games."
The Tigers were no match for the Devils in the second half, struggling under the strength of the Narooma side's defence.
"We knew we could shift some players back on the inside, that was the plan.
"To kick them to nil was pretty special. It was a credit to the boys and their attitude."
Deaves said the tries didn't come easy for Narooma, but a penalty goal in the second half gave the Devils a leg-up to secure the win.
"It took the pressure off knowing we had those two points."
Backed by their Batemans Bay win, the Devils are eager to prove themselves against the Tathra Sea Eagles in round 14.
Although the Devils have struggled against the Sea Eagles this season, the Narooma side will be making the most of home turf and will welcome back key players from injury.
"We're really looking forward to this game, it's probably going to be one of our toughest.
"At this time [in the season], every team wants to be playing their best, and we might just cut it with the points we have to get into the finals.
"It just means setting up our attitude and mindset."
The Devils will face the Tathra Sea Eagles at the Bill Smyth Oval in Narooma on July 29.
Narooma Devils Group 16 Round 13 results:
First Grade: Narooma Devils def. Batemans Bay Tigers 20-0
Under 18s: Narooma Devils def. Batemans Bay Tigers 22-16
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
