Narooma Blue Water Dragons is not your average dragon boat club.
Rather than fast and furious competitive paddling, the focus is on fun and promoting community wellbeing and mental health through enjoying nature together.
The group's publicity officer Donna Anderson said the group started in 2010.
"We are very inclusive with members from different backgrounds and different abilities.
"You come along and we will find something you are good at.
"We have people who have never been involved in sport say that dragon boating is the first sport they felt they were good at," Ms Anderson said.
The group paddles on picturesque Wagonga Inlet two to three times a week, stopping to admire whatever creature - eagle, seal or ray - they come across.
The inlet has many choices for paddling, depending on the wind, so they rarely cancel a paddle.
Ms Anderson said it is surprising how fit people get.
"We have a saying it is the best way to get fit sitting down."
In addition to paddling, the 36 members enjoy many social events including dinners and walks, plus coffee at Salt every Saturday.
So it is a social club as well, open to anyone over the age of 16.
Ms Anderson gave it a go 10 years ago and was hooked immediately.
The club's founders purchased their main boat second-hand in 2010 and after extensive use, it is nearing the end of its life.
They have been trying to save money for its replacement but with the club's fixed costs of rates and insurance going up each year, it is increasingly difficult to put aside funds.
Ms Anderson recently applied for a grant to go towards the $20,000 purchase cost and said the community can expect to see them out and about fundraising to keep the dragons afloat.
"In the past we have raised money from Quota but often we are the ones raising money for other causes like breast cancer research as several of our members have had it, and for people impacted by bushfires."
The community-minded group always gets involved in Clean Up Australia and Seniors Week.
Membership is $100 per year plus membership of the state body, compulsory for insurance purposes, is $120 per year.
They offer five free trials as well as training to become a sweep.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
